A vigil and rally is planned for Wednesday morning at Peace Arch Park. (File photo)

Vigil, gun-law rally planned for Peace Arch Park

Event aims to remember, support

A vigil to remember the 17 who died two weeks ago at a school shooting in Florida and support students who are rallying for better gun laws is set for tomorrow morning (Wednesday) in Peace Arch Park.

White Rock senior Virginia Cameron told Peace Arch News the Ban Guns-Keep Schools Safe Rally is planned for 11:22 a.m. (the time of the Feb. 14 shooting), with participants expected to start gathering at 11 a.m. and disband by noon.

“We’re hoping to have 17, because 17 died in Parkland,” Cameron said Tuesday.

Cameron, whose granddaughter attends kindergarten in Bellingham, said the effort is “to just be a presence, a witness to what happened to those young people… and support their determination to have change happen.”

The Feb. 14 rampage – in which teachers and students were killed – has sparked a contentious debate in the United States, as young survivors of the massacre call for the banning of certain assault-type rifles, and for politicians to refuse financial support from the National Rifle Association.

Cameron described the student advocates as “articulate and determined.”

“What I don’t understand is people that can’t identify with how unsafe it is,” she said.

Those planning to attend the rally are encouraged to bring a homemade sign. For those who can’t attend, Cameron said a second rally will be held at the same time on March 14.

