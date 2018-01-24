Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly event. (File photo)

White Rock Coldest Night of the Year returns

Residents invited to raise money for homelessness prevention

To support homelessness prevention in the region, Sources is to host its fifth annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in White Rock Feb. 24.

“We are determined to raise $100,000 and recruit at least 300 participants this year – civic engagement is key in ensuring a successful Coldest Night of the Year,” event director Abby Gemino said in a release.

Money collected through the bank will also be allocated to Sources Rent Bank, which provides low income individuals and families a one-time crisis loan up to $1,200 for a single person or $1,600 for a family.

The event is a two, five and 10-km walk which takes place in more than 120 communities across the country on the same day.

The event starts at 3 p.m. at the Sources Peace Arch Resource Centre (882 Maple St.) and will travel along the promenade and pier. Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, hot dogs, chili and other treats will be served at the start, rest stops and finish line.

For more information about the event, or to register to talk or donate, visit www.cnoy.org/locations/whiterock

Previous story
Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners
Next story
Surrey man facing nine weapons charges after gunshot heard

Just Posted

Surrey man facing nine weapons charges

This is not related to gangs or drugs, police say

White Rock Coldest Night of the Year returns

Residents invited to raise money for homelessness prevention

Kids rock at ‘Surrey Reads’ event at Guildford Town Centre

$5K donation for Read to Baby program

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

UPDATE: Star Delta baseball player, 14, dies in hospital after suffering head injury

Tsawwassen resident Kyle Losse played for Delta Tigers AAA team

EXCLUSIVE: A first look inside Surrey’s new Civic Hotel, with video

B.C.-themed floors in the 144-room, Marriott-branded hotel, due open in March

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

5 to start your day

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, B.C. Liberal candidates debate in Vancouver and more

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

Most Read