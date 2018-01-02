A satellite view of White Rock. (Google)

White Rock seeks source of smell

Mystery odour pervades areas of city, peninsula

Responding to reports from residents mystified by a lingering bad smell on the streets and in homes around the Five Corners-City Hall area Tuesday afternoon, the City of White Rock says it also extends to various areas of South Surrey and Langley.

A PSA on the city’s Facebook page says “we are aware of a smell that some describe as natural gas, manure or rotten eggs,” adds that, while Fortis BC is investigating, it can be confirmed that the odour is not coming from either a city or Metro Vancouver facility, or the Cherry Point Refinery in the U.S.

Resident Marilynn McGlenen posts on the page that there is a “very strong sulphur/gas smell on Best between Russell and Roper, especially around the area of the Salvation Army church.”

Resident Melissa A. Smith posted that the smell is also present at 8 Avenue and Lee Street too. “It’s really nauseating actually and has a faint rotten egg smell almost like gas…”

The city PSA says that information received indicates that a facility around 172 Street and 8 Avenue in South Surrey may be the source of the odour, but that investigation continues.

Commenting on Facebook, resident and community activist Pattie Petrala passed on a statement from White Rock Fire and Rescue Chief Phil Lemire in which he says “we are quite confident that the odour is coming from a composting facility located by 172 Street and 8 Avenue in South Surrey.

“This is similar to a situation a couple of weeks ago and the odour seems to occur in pockets across parts of White Rock and South Surrey.”

More to come…

Most Read