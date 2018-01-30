Police say a man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital Tuesday afternoon, after suffering injuries in a fall at a site in the 1500-block of George Street in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Worker airlifted after fall at White Rock site

Man in his 30s fell approximately 25 feet, police say

A man was airlifted to hospital in stable condition Tuesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a fall at a White Rock work site, police say.

The incident occurred in the 1500-block of George Street, according to a tweet issued just before 5 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told Peace Arch News the man, believed to be in his thirties, fell approximately 25 feet.

The man was “conscious and communicating with first responders” at the scene, Creighton said.

More to come…

Previous story
Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

Just Posted

Worker airlifted after fall at White Rock site

Man in his 30s fell approximately 25 feet, police say

White Rock cannabis dispensaries prohibited – for now

Further review of issue promised by city at public hearing

Surrey man charged after loaded pistol, drugs and cash seized during traffic stop

Police say John Schoch faces five charges in connection to the incident, and more are possible

Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

‘Frustrated’ residents cite lack of transparency, information in council chambers

Crash at 104 Ave and 154 Street in Surrey

Fire crews are on the scene and there’s no word on injuries

Mudslide on White Rock hillside

Four residences evacuated after Monday afternoon collapse

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Most Read