Worker airlifted after fall at White Rock site

Man in his 30s fell approximately 25 feet, police say

Police say a man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital Tuesday afternoon, after suffering injuries in a fall at a site in the 1500-block of George Street in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A man was airlifted to hospital in stable condition Tuesday afternoon after suffering injuries in a fall at a White Rock work site, police say.

The incident occurred in the 1500-block of George Street, according to a tweet issued just before 5 p.m.

#WhiteRockRCMP, @IAFF2407 and @BC_EHS scene for a work place accident 1500 block of George Street. One male air lifted to hospital in stable condition. — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) January 31, 2018

Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told Peace Arch News the man, believed to be in his thirties, fell approximately 25 feet.

The man was “conscious and communicating with first responders” at the scene, Creighton said.

More to come…