November 13, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of George Richard Alone at the age of 84 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Dick will be forever remembered by his wife Betty of 66 years, son Dan (Tammy), daughters Vicky (Ken) and Shelley (Bob), grandchildren Ryan, Shannon (Jimmy), sweet great grandson Lennox and his extended family Robert (Eva), Yves and Jean-Luc as well as other family and dear friends.

Dick was a member of the New Westminster Fire Department for 30 years, retiring as Assistant Chief. He loved playing bridge with his friends and enjoyed visits to the casino.

No service by his request. An intimate gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Peace Arch Hospice Society. He will be missed dearly.