October 15, 2018

With sadness we announce our beloved Peter Farkas has passed away at age 79. Peter is survived by his loving wife Erzsebet, his two sons Attila, Peter and grandson Nicholas, with another grandchild coming soon.

Very special thanks to our family and friends.

To the Staff at Morgan Place, we thank-you for the loving care you gave Peter.

Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 2 pm,

Valley View Funeral Home, 14644 72nd Ave, Surrey BC.