COLUMN: Free parking a move in right direction

New ideas to promote White Rock are also worth considering, writes columnist Frank Bucholtz

A move to eliminate pay parking along Marine Drive in White Rock for the months of February and March is a smart and perhaps even bold move by White Rock council.

READ MORE: White Rock council driving at two months of free waterfront parking

The move is being made in response to pleas from waterfront businesses, which have been even quieter than usual since the Dec. 20 windstorm, which severely damaged the pier. Historically, the winter months are slow along the waterfront and many businesses either do not open at all, or open sporadically.

The pier and promenade do attract a lot of visitors in the winter, though, particularly on nicer days. This helps those businesses that remain open, and it also boosts parking revenues for the city.

This year is shaping up to be very different. The repairs to the pier, estimated to cost about $6 million, are likely to go on until August. Much of the promenade remains closed. While it will reopen ahead of the pier, business owners are worried that their peak months (usually May to September) won’t be nearly as healthy if much of the waterfront remains a construction zone.

The lengthy period of time it is taking for construction work on the waterfront park adjacent to the museum, and on the new parking garage, exacerbates the problem. The park construction has temporarily eliminated most of the parking near the pier, where many restaurants and tourist-oriented businesses are located. Only some of those spots will return.

All the construction, in addition to the damage done by the windstorm, is combining to severely limit the number of people even thinking about visiting White Rock. The construction work along Johnston Road in uptown White Rock has also reduced traffic. It all adds up to very challenging business conditions for most city businesses. A suggestion to reduce or eliminate patio fees for this year could also help, if council is willing to go that route.

The new council, with five new members, seems open to different approaches than its predecessors. The two-month free parking plan is an excellent step forward.

Council needs to pay close attention to how well it works. City staff should do regular parking patrols during those months, not to hand out tickets but to gather information on how busy the parking areas are, as compared to the same time last year.

If free parking does boost business along the waterfront, it might be worth thinking about extending the program in future years – perhaps from mid-November to the end of February. If this helps boost the bottom line for local businesses, it will be good for the city.

New ideas to promote White Rock are also worth considering. Ernie Klassen, who ran for council but was not elected in October, is suggesting a campaign promoting White Rock as a great spot to watch sunrises and sunsets. This is an idea which could help draw in additional tourists.

The city and the business community might also give thought as to how to attract more Americans, particularly from neighbouring Whatcom County. Their money goes a long way and many are already familiar with White Rock.

New ideas about how to boost tourism, not just on the waterfront but elsewhere in the city, are badly needed to help business owners survive and thrive.

Frank Bucholtz writes Wednesdays for Peace Arch News, as well as at frankbucholtz.blogspot.ca – email frank.bucholtz@gmail.com

Previous story
LETTER: Pier jump fundraiser pushed
Next story
LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

Just Posted

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Dr. Lipjob avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Surrey farmers taking stock of revamped Canada Food Guide

Products that were once big at the table — like meat and dairy — have been put on the back-burner

VIDEO: ‘The dog picks the job’: Meet the newest member of the Surrey RCMP

Cambria, a labrador-golden retriever mix, is the first victim services dog at the detachment

Cloverdale’s Dan Gibbons remembered for his devotion, humour

Longtime local served with RCMP for more than 35 years

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

Richmond businesses struggle to hire and keep staff because of high cost of housing

Chamber of commerce calls for diverse housing options, redevelopment of George Massey corridor

LETTER: Seniors home care, day programs expanding, Adrian Dix says

B.C. health minister responds to latest Seniors Advocate report

Most Read

l -->