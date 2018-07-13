COLUMN: Understanding each other through art

Surrey and White Rock’s vibrant scene shares insight, too

While planning our recent trip to New York City, I knew I wanted to get a feel for the ‘real’ N.Y.C.

Real can be hard to define, especially of such a diverse city. People go to New York for all kinds of reasons: to shop in luxury stores on 5th Avenue where one can purchase a $30,000 handbag from Louis Vuitton, or to taste the world in one city, or to explore famous landmarks like the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and the bridge in Central Park.

But for this writer, the real New York had to be found in the voices of artists who share their lived experiences via poetry.

With the help of a newfound app and my old friend Google, I came across Nuyorican Poets Café situated in the Lower East Side of Manhattan. This gathering space for poets, actors, comedians and musicians is an institution of the Nuyorican art movement in New York City that originated in the 1960s by people of Puerto Rican descent.

Nuyorican is a portmanteau of New York and Puerto Rican, and is a term used to describe people who have ties to the island but are culturally different from the island-born Puerto Ricans. It’s also the name of the type of Spanish spoken by this group of people.

The Nuyorican art movement grew out of neighbourhoods such as Loisaida (the Nuyorican pronunciation of Lower East Side), East Harlem, Williamsburg and the South Bronx, and became a means of expressing the strife of this marginalized community.

I knew I would trade any shopping experience or a walk among really tall buildings for a poetry slam in this venue any day.

I had to step out of my comfort zone to get there – literally.

At this point, we’d only been in Manhattan for under a day, so we couldn’t even pretend to understand the public transportation system. My husband and I decided to walk the 40 minutes from Little Italy to our destination, armed only with Google Maps and limited data, eyeing the fading light as the day drew to a close.

We arrived at the entrance just as the sun set and took our place in line, an hour and a half before the show was to start. When a lineup starts that early, you know you are in for something great.

The long walk (made longer by the fact we got lost twice) was completely worth it; in fact, it was the highlight of the trip for me. I found New York in the voices of the poets: African-American, Puerto Rican, mixed race, gay, non-binary. The frustrated, the hopeful. The tired and strong.

In the poetry, I found resilience. I found pride. And once I exhaled, I found myself in the lines and verses of complete strangers.

Even without having lived what they have, art created that bridge for me to meet them halfway and try to relate or empathize. And the experiences I couldn’t connect with became a space to just listen and accept someone else’s truth.

It was powerful and it was exactly what I had come for.

When we go where the artists are, we are bound to see, hear, and feel the pulse of a place.

Surrey and White Rock have a vibrant arts scene (just flip a few pages in this publication to find the section of the same name). We have theatre and jazz, poetry and visual art. We live amongst authors, artists and musicians with stories to tell. Stories make up who we are, and who we are makes up our greater community.

The narratives may be different from our own; some may be relatable and others, not by a stretch. But as a collective, we are built on these stories, piled up from generation to generation, crossing cultures and languages and paradigms.

This summer, make it a point to check out an artist event and discover more of where you live.

Taslim Jaffer writes on multicultural issues for Peace Arch News.

 

Mahogany Browne hosts a Friday Night Poetry Slam in New York. (Taslim Jaffer photo)

Previous story
ZYTARUK: Feds are living in a fiscal fairyland

Just Posted

Youth cyclists set to shine at Tour de White Rock

Sunday’s schedule to include youth road race

White Rock butterfly release honours loved ones lost

‘I just want my son to be remembered’

No arts, sports for White Rock parkade

City staff last year suggested multiple uses in off-season, including vendors, car shows, art displays and archery

South Surrey man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

South Surrey businessmen get a taste of pot legalization

Probus Club of White Rock South Surrey invites researcher for a presentation

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

Kamloops wildfire now mapped at 500 hectares

Firefighters worked overnight on what was a fast-growing wildfire east of Kamloops.

Police incident closes Lions Gate Bridge in both directions

Friday morning commuters being directed to avoid the Vancouver bridge

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge lawyer facing child porn charges, conservation investigating kids feeding bears and more

Spectators invited to check out new dog sporting event in Langley

Langley hosts second-only Canadian mixed-breed dog trials at H.D. Stafford school this weekend.

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

Most Read

  • COLUMN: Understanding each other through art

    Surrey and White Rock’s vibrant scene shares insight, too

l -->