Editor:Checking my crossword dictionary, I came across the word “trumpery”

Checking my crossword dictionary, I came across the word “trumpery.”
There are 27 descriptive words, and it would appear “you know who” is well-described.
Dave Gibbs, Surrey
Second annual event held Friday at new Civic Hotel
Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery
Hijacked poll shows how far some will go to show that their opinion is not in the minority
June 27 concert part of multi-date Global Soundscapes showcase
The court found that Langley’s TWU would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.
West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction
Thousands of people across Canada are going Plaid for Dad this Father’s Day weekend
Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say
Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference
Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday
Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action
The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky
Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages
A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo
With cancer treatment set to begin, Chilliwack Progress reporter Jessica Peters has a few words of advice.