Screenshot of Metro Vancouver board members – including White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin (front left) and Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner (front, second from right) – voting in favour Friday of a retroactive retirement allowance. (Metro Vancouver image)

EDITORIAL: Public service

The difference between being employed and being a politician is lost on too many elected officials

The expanse between tax maker and tax payer seems nowhere greater than when politicians start to question their own pay.

This became evident last week when residents discovered that Metro Vancouver board members – civic politicians all – had created a new ‘retirement allowance’ package for themselves, backdated to 2007, which provided each with more than $1,000 for every year of service. This, of course, is on top of other money received while attending board meetings ($387 for up to four hours, $775 for over), not to mention their generous wages from most of their respective cities’ council remuneration.

The vote wasn’t a sweep – though with just four of 40 members asking for their opposition to be recorded it can be considered a landslide – but the majority ensured they will receive what they consider their due when they ultimately step down or are rejected at the polls.

It doesn’t help that the allowance was packaged with a raise to mitigate the impact of new federal rules that make some of board members’ pay be taxed as income. The justification didn’t seem to appease some of their voters whose hard-earned paycheques have long been entirely subject to income tax.

While locally Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin received criticism for their support, it should be noted they aren’t the only locals to benefit. In fact, six of Surrey’s nine Surrey First council members are board members, with the remaining three as alternates; and all four White Rock Coalition councillors were named as alternates, one for each year of the current term.

Asked by Peace Arch News to justify their support, Hepner was unreachable, while Baldwin seemed a bit on the defensive. In fact, Baldwin took issue with dissenters labelling it a “pension,” noting White Rock elected officials “receive NO benefits, get NO pension, and get NO ‘retiring allowance’” from their city.

Baldwin’s not wrong, of course, in that elected officials do not qualify for such things – but whether they should is another matter. His further comment that “my compensation is less than what my secretary receives” certainly does not show understanding of the difference between small-town politician and a career bureaucrat – odd given Baldwin’s long run as White Rock’s city manager prior to retirement.

Note that when politicians campaign for a term of office, it’s said to be for the good of the community. That’s hardly the major incentive when employees answer job postings. Elected officials aren’t a company’s employees, or even a city’s – they work for the people.

 

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: More NDP myths to be shattered

Just Posted

International flavour to White Rock buskers festival

Peninsula favourites to mix with acts from Berlin, London and Toronto

White Rock’s Memorial Park work moves ahead – slowly

Partial completion of waterfront upgrade expected by the end of July

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

EDITORIAL: Public service

The difference between being employed and being a politician is lost on too many elected officials

‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium

A new Mother’s Day-related event planned by Surrey Hospice Society

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

Shooter believed dead, several injured in Youtube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: Public service

    The difference between being employed and being a politician is lost on too many elected officials

l -->