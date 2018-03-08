EDITORIAL: Transfer of power

No doubt some will take issue with police officers riding buses to scope out distracted drivers.

Police detachments around B.C. are pulling out the stops to find and fine drivers who persist in handling their cellphones while behind the wheel.

After all, ICBC statistics show that “on average, 78 people die very year in crashes where distracted driving is a contributing factor.”

The tickets for such an offence – now adding up to $368 and four penalty points when caught the first time – are being handed out during a targeted campaign this month. Wednesday, White Rock RCMP officers travelled along with an ICBC road safety co-ordinator via TransLink buses to get an overhead vantage point, in order to spot so-called distracted drivers.

Certainly, there will be those who will argue against such action. Some will suggest police should be going after the “real criminals” – the ones who have been conducting late-night break-ins in our neighbourhoods and who have been exchanging gunfire in our streets. Others will claim they are no more distracted making a call or sending a text than drivers who are simply sipping coffee or chatting with a passenger.

The former is a blatant case of whataboutery, the latter a matter already decided by our provincial leaders and courts. Regardless of both, drivers must abide by the laws of the land, or face the consequences.

For practical evidence that distracted driving is a real issue of real concern – rather than simply reading statistics – we suggest detractors take a drive down a busy street or, a walk. One usually doesn’t have to venture far to spot a driver who is more engaged with personal communication or activity than with the rules of the road.

The dangers certainly aren’t limited to cellphones. As White Rock Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton notes in our article on the above-cited bus tour, he has seen a driver using the rearview mirror to apply makeup, another reading a novel and even one with a cup of coffee in both hands.

Then there are motorists that are so animatedly engaged in conversation – albeit using legal hands-free devices – that they can’t possibly be paying attention to the road.

Prospective drivers are instructed to be aware at all times what is happening around their vehicles. After time, when the new-driver nerves become muted and replaced by confidence, we have to ensure we remain on alert and keep up this 360-degree perspective.

Lest we become one more statistic.

 

Const. Chantal Sears uses an app that automatically sends messages to anyone who tries to text her while she’s driving. (Tracy Holmes photo)

