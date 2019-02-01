LETTER: Tribute to a special friend and crossing guard

Editor:

All those who met Margaret loved her. She was a brilliant master of building community, knowing many of the hundreds of children and adults that crossed her walk over a 10-year period.

She tracked everyone, even students who were not coming to school, telling their friends that there was a message for them to come to see her.

She was Scottish and grew up building community, and continued to do so. She often made meat pies and shortbread for friends. She passed away on Nov. 16, 2018 and many of us lost a dear friend and a caring human being.

There are fond memories of storms – her hat flying down 16 Avenue and groups of students chasing after it.

She would not miss a day of her duty as she had a passion and love for her job. Her dedication to keep her friends safe gave her an ongoing mission.

In an era where there is such rapid change, I was so touched to know that every day, Margaret, with her caring soul, helped to make South Surrey safer and connect us all.

I never did write the poem I promised for her birthday so am hoping that getting these scarce words printed will honour her and remind those who knew her how special she was to all.

There are many Margarets who do this job daily, and they too often go unnoticed for their selfless acts and passion to keep us all connected.

May you rest in peace.

Fil Bettencourt, South Surrey