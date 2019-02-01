LETTER: Tribute to a special friend and crossing guard

Editor:

All those who met Margaret loved her. She was a brilliant master of building community, knowing many of the hundreds of children and adults that crossed her walk over a 10-year period.

She tracked everyone, even students who were not coming to school, telling their friends that there was a message for them to come to see her.

She was Scottish and grew up building community, and continued to do so. She often made meat pies and shortbread for friends. She passed away on Nov. 16, 2018 and many of us lost a dear friend and a caring human being.

There are fond memories of storms – her hat flying down 16 Avenue and groups of students chasing after it.

She would not miss a day of her duty as she had a passion and love for her job. Her dedication to keep her friends safe gave her an ongoing mission.

In an era where there is such rapid change, I was so touched to know that every day, Margaret, with her caring soul, helped to make South Surrey safer and connect us all.

I never did write the poem I promised for her birthday so am hoping that getting these scarce words printed will honour her and remind those who knew her how special she was to all.

There are many Margarets who do this job daily, and they too often go unnoticed for their selfless acts and passion to keep us all connected.

May you rest in peace.

Fil Bettencourt, South Surrey

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Transit cop shooting reminds us to be thankful for those who protect us

Just Posted

Yarn-bombing adds ‘warm hug’ to South Surrey hospice centre

Colourful granny squares to brighten entranceway for three months

Five per cent ‘vacancy tax’ proposed for White Rock

Staff to report on possible implementation of suggested levy

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 62-year-old man believed to be in Vancouver

Police say say Robert Brown was last seen in the 7600-block of 140th Street on Jan. 24

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

5 to start your day

A small Abbotsford dog survives 11 days in the wild, Coquitlam hospital hit with six-figure fine and more

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Fraser Valley mayors gather to talk development

Housing construction, density, and transit dominated the discussion.

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Petition to decriminalize all drugs turned down by federal government

Petition garnered more than 3,000 signatures

Most Read

l -->