LETTERS: A world of thanks

Letter writers express appreciation for the kindness of strangers

In this world where most of the news is negative, I would like to relate a little story of kindness which happened to me last Saturday at Save-On-Foods in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre.

I was in the lineup waiting to pay for my purchases standing behind a young couple. We got chatting and joking because we had both chosen the same flavour of fruit pie. I said not to worry, we can think they are calorie-free and the gentleman said “and sugar-free.”

When it came his turn to pay, he told the cashier to include my purchases on his card. I was shocked and asked if he had just won the lottery. His reply was no, he just wanted to do something nice for someone.

Well, sir, you certainly did. It wasn’t that you saved me some money, it was the fact that you made this little old lady feel very special. I hope you get to read this and you enjoyed your pie as much as I did. Something sprinkled with kindness always tastes a million times better.

Thank you for making my day.

Josephine White, White Rock

This a heartfelt thank you to the good lady who found my purse where I had left it in the shopping cart at Walmart’s underground parking lot on Friday.

I put my groceries in the car, put the shopping cart back in the cart-park and drove home.

No purse. With heart in my shoes, I realized I had left it sitting in the shopping cart.

I soared back to the store, ticking off all the things I’d have to do – cancel credit cards, apply for a copy of my driving license, get a new cellphone, etc. Back in the underground, I checked the shopping carts. Nothing. Up to customer service to see if anyone had turned in my purse. Yes!

My heart is filled with gratitude to the unknown lady who found my purse and turned it in, needless to say, fully intact.

I hope she sees this note and knows how grateful I am to her and her act of kindness. Thank you also to the gals on the customer-service desk who were so delighted to have a part in this good deed.

C. Hunter, White Rock

B.C. VIEWS: These are taxing times for our new NDP government

