LETTERS: Archway gone, not forgotten

Editor: Re: City abandons plans for $1m archway, July 11

Editor:

Re: City abandons plans for $1m archway, July 11

A person should give credit when credit is due, so kudos to the majority of White Rock council who suddenly snapped to their senses on July 9 and voted not to proceed with the $1-million gateway feature project for Johnston Road.

That is quite a high-dive flip-flop from less than four months ago when, led by Mayor Wayne Baldwin and White Rock Coalition leading man Coun. Grant Meyer, a majority of council thought it’s wonderful and “exciting” to have an opportunity to blow $1 million of public funds on some unnecessary monument.

One can only wonder if the municipal election that is now looming just three months away on Oct. 20 is the true sobering influence on all of this?

And how is it that Baldwin and Meyer rather conveniently both happened to be absent from the meeting when the rest of council “unanimously” voted to abandon this misadventure?

More importantly, the public has a right to know how much public money the city has already spent on consultants, designs, staff time, meetings, surveys and the like on this now-abandoned project.

One wonders if the city will be freely forthcoming with this information or will it be necessary for a member of the public to submit a freedom of information (FOI) request?

Dennis Lypka, Surrey

• • •

I was pleased that patience and common sense prevailed.

I wonder how much money was wasted in this process.

Perhaps the city should have had the same patience in issuing permits for so many highrises at the same time.

I was alarmed that Coun. David Chesney was not permitted to have consulted with the city lawyer (Call rejected for legal opinion on highrise moratorium, June 15) – the same lawyer who said his initial motion was illegal – to change his motion on moratorium on future highrises so that the council could have agreed to at least evaluate the impact of the highrises they have approved so quickly.

Aroon Shah, White Rock

Previous story
COLUMN: At this stage, it’s the destination, not the journey
Next story
EDITORIAL: Talk about parkade uses

Just Posted

Some Surrey roads will be closed to traffic during Miri Piri parade on July 28

Closures in effect 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until RCMP determines the roads are safe to be reopened

Fundraiser to help mother of French jogger detained after crossing border

Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey

New trial for man who was given the wrong medical records

Accused built case on records sent from Surrey Pretrial that weren’t his, though he thought they were

North Delta teens receive top scholarships from SFU

Bradley Schellenberg and Deanna Liu were awarded $100,000 and $110,000, respectively, for university

EDITORIAL: Talk about parkade uses

As shown by recent events both internationally and in White Rock, communication is an acquired skill

Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Former hockey scout with NHL Oilers hired as WHL Giants’ senior advisor

Hockey exec’s experience ‘a huge asset for us as we continue our pursuit of a championship,’ GM says

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Victoria-area park sign removed after glitch redirects to porn site

Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code

Special Olympic athletes take on BC Games during special anniversary

Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago

Scammers dressed as Mounties threaten to arrest senior if she doesn’t cough up cash

Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman

5 to start your day

Plea for help to find hockey dad’s killer, Langley diver shares story of Thai cave rescue, and more

Most Read

l -->