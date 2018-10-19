LETTERS: Children need limitations

Editor: It must be gratifying that the new playground is turning out to be such a success.

It must be gratifying to the White Rock administration that the new playground at Centennial Park is turning out to be such a success (Generations Playground opens for all, Sept. 5).

A few days ago, with the return of nice weather, the playground was full of kids and their parents.

Even as it was being built, though, I noticed the complete absence of any significant barrier between the playground and the street.

On Monday, Sept. 24, I crossed 16 Avenue with my two dogs, and attracted the attention of a little girl, about five years old, who wanted to pet them. She was about a metre from the street.

Though she said she was with a daycare group, she was unsupervised, and could not point out her worker amidst the crowd.

Perhaps sensing my concern, she suddenly said “Oh, there’s my mum,” and ran into the playground. I saw her engage with some equipment, but as far as I could tell she remained alone.

My point is not to berate irresponsible daycare workers or parents – though that may be an issue – it is to point out that the design of the playground is a tragedy waiting to happen.

Kids cannot be trusted never to follow their impulses – to chase one another, pet a dog, or seek relief from their peers – by venturing out beyond the playground limits.

Cars speed like crazy on 16 Avenue and it would only take one careless kid or an accident that caused a car to swerve onto the verge for a child to be killed.

It is imperative that a childproof barrier be erected between the playground and street. I suggest a two-metre-high plexiglass shield along the front, since a chainlink fence would not fit aesthetically.

William Benjamin, Surrey