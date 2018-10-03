LETTERS: Community of appreciation

Editor:

My husband and I feel so fortunate to have Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock.

I broke my hip at the end of August; Dr. McGuffin, the locum, put me back together on Sept. 1 and I was discharged Sept. 8.

I would like to thank Roxanne and the great second-floor surgical team who took care of me during my stay. It was so nice to be treated as a person and not just a body in a bed. Also, to thank the physio team who got me mobile and ready for home.

A big box of virtual chocolates and a dozen red roses to all.

Mary Florence Penny, White Rock

• • •

I would like to give accolades to Larry and Kelly Kristof, owners of Ethical Addictions Apparel and Dudes Bistro in Ocean Park, for their never-ending full participation in ‘giving’ to the community.

They continually organize events mostly to donate to a great cause. Whether it’s Ocean Park Days, donating T-shirts to a variety of places and, most recently, the Ocean Park Block Party.

They are a great asset to Ocean Park. So many people have been able to enjoy the festivities. Larry and Kelly spend endless hours planning and making all of it happen, all while raising four children.

I am aware there are many other sponsors which also help make this happen, whom I also say thank you to. Again, I applaud them.

Trudy Dollman, Surrey