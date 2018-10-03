LETTERS: Community of appreciation

Letter writers offer thanks.

Editor:

My husband and I feel so fortunate to have Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock.

I broke my hip at the end of August; Dr. McGuffin, the locum, put me back together on Sept. 1 and I was discharged Sept. 8.

I would like to thank Roxanne and the great second-floor surgical team who took care of me during my stay. It was so nice to be treated as a person and not just a body in a bed. Also, to thank the physio team who got me mobile and ready for home.

A big box of virtual chocolates and a dozen red roses to all.

Mary Florence Penny, White Rock

• • •

I would like to give accolades to Larry and Kelly Kristof, owners of Ethical Addictions Apparel and Dudes Bistro in Ocean Park, for their never-ending full participation in ‘giving’ to the community.

They continually organize events mostly to donate to a great cause. Whether it’s Ocean Park Days, donating T-shirts to a variety of places and, most recently, the Ocean Park Block Party.

They are a great asset to Ocean Park. So many people have been able to enjoy the festivities. Larry and Kelly spend endless hours planning and making all of it happen, all while raising four children.

I am aware there are many other sponsors which also help make this happen, whom I also say thank you to. Again, I applaud them.

Trudy Dollman, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: Be thankful for our long-ignored Semiahmoo First Nations stewards
Next story
EDITORIAL: It’s time for Surrey and White Rock election candidates to stand and deliver

Just Posted

Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Event runs daily Oct. 5 to 31, ‘Scream’ train starts Oct. 19

Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

UPDATE: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

City staff originally estimated about 200 signs were in violation of Surrey’s election sign rules

Delta actors bring WWI to life at Ladner’s Kirkland House

The re-enactment was in honour of the 100th anniversary of armistice and its effect on Deltans

Surrey candidates, slates say campaign signs should be banned on public property

City says it began taking down 1,060 signs in violation of election sign rules on Oct. 1

South Surrey turkeys spared

Pearl and Sterling will not wind up on the Thanksgiving table

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

Rookie sensation Pettersson scores 1st NHL goal as Canucks whip Flames 5-2

Vancouver burns Calgary in home opener

Feds restart Indigenous pipeline consultations

First Nations are greeting the consultation launch with some caution

Tories defend focus on transfer of offender to healing lodge

Conservatives raise the brutal details of Tori Stafford’s killing daily in the House of Commons

Feds beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in Canadian elections

Making it easier for Canadians to vote and harder for foreign entities to interfere

Lower Mainland school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld attended psychiatric conference in Europe in July; board votes 5-2 against pay back

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

Most Read

l -->