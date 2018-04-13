LETTERS: Destruction of my old city

Editor: It makes me sad to see the city I called home for a quarter-century being treated this way.

Editor:

I lived in White Rock for 22 years. I left about a year-and-a-half ago. I still have family in the area and get back when I can.

Via your news and online articles, I have been following the wholesale destruction of the uptown area, and the seemingly utter lack of concern of the current council to what the citizens think, say or want for the city.

Highrise buildings that are plunked down like Monopoly pieces with no regard to design and flow, the ongoing farce of the OCP that is discussed via public meetings, implemented, then ignored by the council and the developers; all of these acts are literally destroying the fabric of White Rock, and it is reprehensible behaviour on the part of council.

The beautiful trees that lined Johnston were doomed from the day that the first shovel hit the ground. White Rock is being destroyed by greedy politicians seeking property-tax revenues and developers looking to cash in on foreign buyers.

The post on the city website saying that the trees were destroyed to “maximize tree health” is ludicrous.

It makes me very sad to see the city that I called home for nearly a quarter-century being treated this way.

Steven Hughes, Sardis

Previous story
COLUMN: Connecting beyond times of tragedy
Next story
LETTERS: Pay parking a slippery slope

Just Posted

Surrey school district looking at $8.5M bill for portables this year

Trustee says provincial funding won’t cover new costs district facing, including portables, education assistants and more

Second chance at life was appreciated by White Rock family

Rick Saunders received ‘gift’ of a double-lung transplant five years ago

Dueling pianos, ‘Country Nights’ new to Elements Casino, with classic rock to come

‘We recently decided to up the ante on live entertainment,’ says GM of Cloverdale facility

‘Enough is enough on 24 Avenue’

Surrey council tells developer to cut commercial component for east Grandview proposal

Electric vehicles gaining traction in community and across B.C.

New charging station added to South Surrey

SLIDESHOW: Jersey Day for Humboldt

Readers honour bus-crash victims

Former student allegedly calls in threat to Fraser Valley university campus

RCMP ERT unit descends on UFV in Chilliwack; suspect arrested later at home

Entertainers bring cheer to B.C. hospital’s convalescent care facility

Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation a longtime supporter of Langley Memorial Hospital

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

The probe, dubbed Project Mercury, took place over more than three years

Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

B.C. to partner with cities, churches to build new affordable housing

HousingHub initiative to locate and partner with public sector to build housing on unused property

Most Read

l -->