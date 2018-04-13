LETTERS: Destruction of my old city

Editor: It makes me sad to see the city I called home for a quarter-century being treated this way.

I lived in White Rock for 22 years. I left about a year-and-a-half ago. I still have family in the area and get back when I can.

Via your news and online articles, I have been following the wholesale destruction of the uptown area, and the seemingly utter lack of concern of the current council to what the citizens think, say or want for the city.

Highrise buildings that are plunked down like Monopoly pieces with no regard to design and flow, the ongoing farce of the OCP that is discussed via public meetings, implemented, then ignored by the council and the developers; all of these acts are literally destroying the fabric of White Rock, and it is reprehensible behaviour on the part of council.

The beautiful trees that lined Johnston were doomed from the day that the first shovel hit the ground. White Rock is being destroyed by greedy politicians seeking property-tax revenues and developers looking to cash in on foreign buyers.

The post on the city website saying that the trees were destroyed to “maximize tree health” is ludicrous.

It makes me very sad to see the city that I called home for nearly a quarter-century being treated this way.

Steven Hughes, Sardis