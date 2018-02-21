LETTERS: Exploitation not harmless

Open letter to City of White Rock. I am writing regarding bylaws for ‘adult entertainment.’

An open letter to the City of White Rock.

I am writing in response to the recent public notice by City of White Rock – published in Peace Arch News – regarding an amendment to bylaws for ‘adult entertainment.’

This follows a situation in 2017 when a group of ladies planned a social event for themselves that would include a stripper and would be held inside a place on the White Rock waterfront (‘Ladies event’ goes on despite setback, Nov. 29). At the time, there was no provision for ‘adult entertainment’ in White Rock bylaws, which is, I understand, why council is addressing it now.

The notice says that while there are no applications to operate an adult-entertainment business in the city, the provisions of the proposed zoning-bylaw amendment would effectively limit a potential adult entertainment use to portions of the commercial plazas in the city centre along North Bluff Road.

I phoned the city planning department to enquire further, and I engaged with a very nice, helpful employee. She was able to tell me in depth about the legality of the bylaws, but I did have to probe a little to get to the nitty-gritty of what we could expect to take place at a White Rock adult-entertainment venue.

I ventured to mention pole dancing as an example. The lady replied affirmatively and, while sympathizing with my concerns, added that such a business was not legally considered a crime. However, it is heavily documented how these establishments are often linked to sordid crime of various sorts. Where will these businesses find available young women – most often women and girls – to be ‘entertainment’ for the clients, who it must be said will also include men who are husbands and fathers?

Canada, like the rest of the world, has a serious sex-trafficking problem, the reports of which are horrendous. Some of these girls no doubt end up as exotic dancers. So not harmless fun, but rather exploitation of the vulnerable. Someone’s daughter.

It could also be the young woman who has become addicted to drugs, who becomes a sad but willing participant in order to get the money she needs to satisfy her habit. Her parents frantic with worry about her whereabouts. Girls who have been offered an ‘easy’ way to make money for their college education perhaps. A runaway. A naive teenager groomed for such purposes.

Not a crime? Anyone remember what the word moral means?

“Adult entertainment.” I call it for what it really is: a strip joint.

In conclusion, White Rock is rapidly changing, much faster than many can keep up with. In five years from now, it will be unrecognizable. What kind of place will it be to call home then? Do we really want it to be known as “White Rock, famous for its sea and sex. And crime.”

Susan Kinnie, Surrey

