File photo Homeless people are residents of our neighbourhoods, writes Dr. Jeff Shantz, of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

LETTERS: Homeless claims unjustifiable

Editor: Re: Businesses, residents plagued by squatters, Oct. 26.

Editor:

Re: Businesses, residents plagued by squatters, Oct. 26.

Tom Fletcher’s angry, extended sneer against homeless people puts forward a few skewed or unjustifiable claims.

First, Fletcher suggests that tent cities tend to be features of the “soft-politics urban regions” of B.C. as if they are unique here. This is not true as conditions of poverty see “tent camps” springing up in every province as people have few or no other options. The politics that support housing as an investment rather than a human right are hardly “soft-politics.” They have quite harsh outcomes.

Second, Fletcher waves the standard stigmatizing banners of “do[ing] anything but work to support their bad habits.” Many of what Fletcher himself calls the “new generation of street people” are in fact working formal jobs. It could also be added that living on the streets is itself hard work, as is maintaining a camp site. The generalization about bad habits is purely the language of stigma (how many housed people have “bad habits?).

Fourth, Fletcher makes a distinction between “residents” and homeless people or “squatters.” This is false. The homeless living in our neighbourhoods are also residents. Making such a false distinction is a way of dividing neighbourhoods along lines of class, property, and ownership, and nothing more.

Finally, Fletcher offers a few anecdotes from his acceptable “residents” but says nothing about the fact that some residents in Nanaimo, who pose themselves as respectable citizens, have aligned themselves with the neo-fascist Soldiers of Odin to confront people living at the tent city. That is where anti-homeless rhetoric can lead.

Contrary to Fletcher, this resident has had enough of poverty, homelessness, social deprivation and the forces of accumulation, development, speculation and policing that sustain them. I welcome any homeless person in my neighbourhood – as a neighbour.

Dr. Jeff Shantz, Department of Criminology, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: More to curbing crime than switching forces

Just Posted

South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Parklander resident says property owners ‘treat us like garbage’

Police watchdog investigating two officer-related incidents in Surrey

The incidents occurred on Oct. 28 and 29

Surrey school’s student election offers sweet lesson in politics

Young candidates’ campaigns feature big promises of more field trips, laptops and candy

Surrey remembrance ceremony to be held at Cloverdale Cenotaph

Surrey ceremony will mark 100th anniversary of First World War armistice

Surrey man banned from involvement in securities transactions

BCSC decision related to fraud that resulted in more than $1.5 million in losses for investors

TransLink to spend nearly $10,000 to outfit buses with Kevlar ‘tire socks’

Officials say the system is more efficient than buying heavier-duty winter tires

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

Most Read

l -->