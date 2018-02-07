LETTERS: Hoping things worked out

Editor: I am curious to how things worked out for this family.

Editor:

Re: A journey from persecuion to peace, Feb. 19, 2016.

Two years ago you ran a feel-good cover story about a “refugee” family of man, wife, and and their five children, and their local church sponsors.

I was particularly interested, and wrote you a letter remarking on it.

I myself sponsored an immigrant, and paid out of my own pocket every last dollar of support until that person was English-competent, working and self-sufficient.

Just a simple, immigrant-friendly, Canadian working guy, I am curious to how things worked out for this family. Below are my questions. In brackets are my guesses.

• After two years, is the family self-supporting? (No).

• Is the sponsoring church still paying for the family’s support? (No).

• Do members of the family occasionally vacation in their home country…the one from which they fled in order to claim “refugee” status? (Yes)

• Is the Canadian taxpayer paying for their support? (Yes).

• Are the adults working-competent in English or French? (No).

• Are the adults being administratively groomed to be able to vote for one particular party in the next federal election? (Yes).

As a taxpayer, I sure hope I am wrong on all counts. But inquiring minds want to know. A journalist’s inquiry, follow-up, and reporting would be great.

David Danylyshyn, Surrey

