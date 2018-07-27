LETTERS: Itching to know problem

Editor: With so many dogs around these days, can we expect to have a flea problem?

One example is the issue of people sitting in the grass where dogs have been roaming around.

Have the bites noticed in some cases on people come from the fleas deposited by dogs in places such as Semiahmoo Park and others in the area?

These bites are not like mosquito bites; they are bigger and much more itchy. You carry those bugs also in your clothes all the way to your homes.

So, should those parks where people gather also be added to the promenade, where dogs are wisely banned?

Can anyone confirm having been covered with bites after sitting in the outdoors?

M. McCallum, Surrey