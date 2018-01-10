LETTERS: Lighting up our spirits

Editor: Talk is cheap, whereas lights are splendid.

Editor:

There are still some big lots on either side of 140 Street and so it is that though we are only across the street, we rarely talk to our neighbours.

Talk is cheap, though, whereas lights are splendid.

The people that live in the house directly across from us have Christmas lights that change colour. They are still up. Blue and red goes to pink, which sparkles into aqua green and then changes to forest green or lime green, which becomes yellow and then sky blue followed by a solid red and so on, making the cold loneliness of 6 a.m. disappear, and the frigid darkness of 8 p.m. a glimmering awareness.

We want to thank all those who put up Christmas lights. They’ve added more sparkle to the season in our local neighbourhoods, and set the stage for celebration, no doubt, but they light up elsewhere, too.

Christmas lights warm the heart, where the spirit of the holidays plugs in. Hope to see even more next year!

Anita Goerke-LaRoche, Surrey

