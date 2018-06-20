A sign at city hall. (Contributed photo)

LETTERS: Maintaining a gong show

Editor: Why is the project to erect a sign at White Rock City Hall taking so long?

Why is the project to erect a sign at White Rock City Hall taking so long?

This has been going on for months, and now the sign has been moved and still not completed. What a mess.

Why can’t any project be started and completed in a timely way anywhere within White Rock?

Along with this site, of course, the pier gong show and all the construction and I include all the weeds and grass areas on city property not attended to. Gong show!

We have a beautiful home by the sea. Why can’t it be maintained?

C. Stone, White Rock

