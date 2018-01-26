LETTERS: New MP has a choice to make

Editor: The government is requiring organizations to sign an attestation supporting abortion.

The federal Liberal government is requiring Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Sikh organizations to sign an attestation supporting abortion before their youth groups can apply for federal summer job funding.

Since 1974 Canada has lost nearly four million citizens to abortion, about one-tenth of the country’s population.

Litigation has begun against the government to reverse this decision, on the grounds that the Liberal attestation violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

What does the recently elected Liberal MP for South Surrey-White Rock, Gordie Hogg, intend to do?

Will he affirm the religious rights of his pro-life constituents? Or will he agree with his Liberal party’s requirement that religious groups must support abortion in order to receive funding for youth programs?

Bart Jessup, White Rock