LETTERS: New MP has a choice to make

Editor: The government is requiring organizations to sign an attestation supporting abortion.

Editor:

The federal Liberal government is requiring Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Sikh organizations to sign an attestation supporting abortion before their youth groups can apply for federal summer job funding.

Since 1974 Canada has lost nearly four million citizens to abortion, about one-tenth of the country’s population.

Litigation has begun against the government to reverse this decision, on the grounds that the Liberal attestation violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

What does the recently elected Liberal MP for South Surrey-White Rock, Gordie Hogg, intend to do?

Will he affirm the religious rights of his pro-life constituents? Or will he agree with his Liberal party’s requirement that religious groups must support abortion in order to receive funding for youth programs?

Bart Jessup, White Rock

Previous story
LETTERS: High demand for beach parkade

Just Posted

Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

Federal court kills bid to stop coal transfer facility at Surrey docks

Ecojustice lawyers yet to decide if they’ll appeal the decision

Baldwin to end mayoral run after two terms in office

White Rock leader sees ‘positive environment for development’ as among greatest achievements

Court awards Surrey woman $1.6 million in traffic crashes case

Plaintiff was taken by ambulance to hospital on a stretcher, with a neck collar on.

Mayors’ Council reaffirms commitment to transportation plan, including Surrey LRT

Metro Vancouver mayors call on province to confirm its 40 per cent funding share ‘as soon as possible’

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

Owner finds her on the floor, with jaws around its neck

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Most Read