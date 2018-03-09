LETTERS: Nothing but admiration

Editor: Re: Defeat without the agonizing , Feb. 28 letters.

Editor:

Re: Defeat without the agonizing, Feb. 28 letters.

I have nothing but pride and admiration for our 2018 Olympians and how our men and women pushed themselves both physically and mentally to the brink of exhaustion while we, as observers, sat in our sofas in the safety of our homes watching the events unfold before our eyes.

No longer are our athletes just happy to participate at the Olympics. They now compete to prove they are some of the best in the world.

Like letter-writer Maureen Kerr, decades ago I was an athlete, having competed in four Canadian University championships and winning gold twice as an individual athlete. I competed around the world as part of that national team.

Upon retiring, I coached athletes onto many Olympics. I have seen my share of joy and anguish from athletes.

I am sorry Kerr feels let down by our Canadian women’s hockey team – let down because they cried. Really? Does anyone think they made themselves cry, just as the U.S. team made themselves leap and scream in unbridled joy while having a team ‘dog-pile’ at centre ice?

So, if crying is involuntary and the joy is as well, then getting the gold and jumping for joy in front of the second-place team would, by that logic, be considered in poor taste?

Let us look back to the 2010 Olympics men’s hockey finals. The Canadians win the gold and the U.S. men earn the silver. Now, both teams are comprised of NHL players, who play more than 80 games a season and win and lose on a weekly basis. There is no crying.

Matter of fact, I have never seen a player cry upon losing in the Stanley Cup final. Yet, in 2010, I saw three U.S. players crying.

The Olympics is not a league series. It is not a national nor a high school championship. It’s once every four years. For most, it’s once in their athletic career.

I, for one, am not “let down” by our Canadian women’s hockey team. When an athlete gives it everything they have, and when it is over – whether they are screaming in joy and having tears running down their face – I have nothing but admiration and pride for the effort they put out in an attempt to prove they are the best.

Serge Score, Surrey

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Transfer of power

Just Posted

VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Port Kells project a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management, says City of Surrey

Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man who is visually impaired

Police say Danny Bayer, who uses a cane, was last seen near 103rd Avenue and 148th Street

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of internatinal trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Lower Mainland condo developer under RCMP investigation

Court heard that a builder violated his bail by flying to Mexico.

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Most Read

l -->