LETTERS: Pay parking a slippery slope

Editor: Speaking of parking …

Editor:

Speaking of parking

Parking on the beach has been an issue for decades. Restaurants complain because their patrons aren’t returning, stung by a parking ticket or couldn’t find a parking spot. Taking your family to play at the beach, have fish and chips and enjoy fun in the sun has had the same parking issues.

However, has anyone thought about the outrageous parking situation at White Rock’s arena?

Parents like to encourage their children to be active in sports. For kids to play hockey, early-morning practice times can be challenging – hockey equipment and registration are pricey, and then you are hauling all your stuff over to the parking meter to pay so your children can play hockey at the arena.

Recently, the Peace Arch Curling, along with other rinks in the area, was hosting a Canadian Masters Championship Bonspiel for a week with curlers over the age of 60 from across all provinces (B.C. curlers claim gold, silver at nationals, April 11). They were not paying for parking at the other rinks that were hosting.

Those visitors must be thrilled having to trot over to the parking meter, brooms and curling shoes in hand, to pay for parking at the White Rock rink.

How hospitable is that!

If we can spend a million dollars on an ‘entry arch’ that has no function (White Rock prepares for $1m gateway, March 14), can we perhaps relax some of these parking issues for seniors and children, as White Rock must be making enough tax dollars with all the new construction.

Next step, fees to park your walker on the sidewalk?

Nardene Park, Surrey

LETTERS: Destruction of my old city
LETTERS: We need a more humane lesson

