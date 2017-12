Editor:

Visiting a friend on Malabar Avenue on Dec. 22, I slipped and fell on the ice after getting out of the car.

Two kind gentlemen driving by, stopped their car and came to my rescue. Helping me up and making sure that I was alright.

Thank you, kind strangers of White Rock. So nice to be on the receiving end of kindness in such a busy season.

Anita Hyndman, Aldergrove