LETTERS: Rule #13007 ‘on display’

Editor: Have you ever gotten a parking ticket in Surrey?

Editor:

Have you ever gotten a parking ticket in Surrey?

I hadn’t until last week, when I got a ticket for parking near the walkway entrance from the west end of McBeth Road into South Surrey’s Alderwood Park.

I wasn’t blocking the entrance – my car was at least a metre away from it – and there were no signs nearby saying not to park there. But it seems there is a city bylaw – #13007-69(2.1) – specifying that parking “within 3 metres on either side of a walkway entrance to a roadway” is not permitted.

Who knew? This restriction is mentioned on Surrey’s website – www.surrey.ca/city-services/20275.aspx – but I doubt if many of us read that before driving anywhere.

And why should there be a requirement that there be no parking within three metres of either side of a walkway that’s less than two metres wide itself?

This makes no sense. The city’s bylaw limit for parking on either side of a driveway is 1.5 metres, and, unlike walkways, vehicles actually go in and out of driveways.

I urge city council to revise that bylaw.

Geoff Dean, Surrey

