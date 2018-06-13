LETTERS: Special delivery

Editor: I’d like to thank the Canada Post drivers who’ve delivered to my door for the past 25 years.

Not only did they bring mail to my doorstep, if I had a stamped addressed envelope in the box, a bill, a letter or a birthday card perhaps, they would pick it up and take it, too. Always a smile and a wave.

As a member of several local groups in my retirement, I wrote minutes and sent out notices and newsletters. I asked if I could put out a box of mail destined for the memberships of these groups and was told of course I could. I bought my stamps by the hundred and every few weeks put a boxful of mail on the step with a note of thanks for the service. Boxes were simply put into the van and taken to the depot.

A couple of weeks back, a new mailman was assigned to the route. He took one look at my box of 110 newsletters and told me he would take it this once – but never again – as it was against policy. Within a couple of days, he had a substitute driver and I went out to ask her about this ‘policy.’ She said she had never heard anything.

I found a phone number for Canada Post on the website and called. An agent told me there was no policy he knew of that forbade drivers from picking up mail – unless I was a business, and that was different.

I guess I have been extremely fortunate all these years to have such generous and kindhearted – and sensible – souls working for Canada Post, who felt they could easily pick up a box from this pensioner’s step.

They made my life much easier. My hat is off to them all.

Sheila Gair, Surrey

