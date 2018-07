Editor:

Re: White Rock mayor defends ‘change’, July 4.

Mayor Wayne Baldwin gave the speech stating all the improvements to the city and they have been great and good.

Except for the appalling disastrous decision to change the OCP and extend highrises south of Thrift Avenue.

The heart of White Rock will be no more except towers blocking sea and sky.

I will have to think carefully about the fall election.

Mary MacDonald, White Rock