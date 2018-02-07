LETTERS: Surprised by the surprise

Editor:

Re: White Rock’s cannabis decision criticized, Feb. 2.

Come on Mr. Chesney how can you really be surprised ? Look around you at the “mess” this lovely little city by the sea has gotten itself into since Mayor Baldwin and his fellow cast members have been elected.

Are we talking “thought” as in the disaster down on the beach with the Memorial Park fiasco? Or perhaps the “thought” that involves the construction zones of both building and demolition that we have to weave our way through to get anywhere up in town? Tower after tower going up without any infrastructure planned to support them. Has anyone on council even thought to come down to the beach area to see what a total waste of money building a parkade would be ?

I live just above and across the street from the city-run parking lots, and they have been virtually empty since the middle of October, other than by a few cars (mostly with White Rock parking stickers), a few transients living there and a lot of garbage and broken glass (from bottles as well as windshields). Even in the summer, the underground lot of around 80 spaces is rarely full except during events like Sea Fest, free concert nights or the Snowbirds’ fly-over.

To sum up, it appears that neither the mayor nor the majority of our elected councillors are “very” strong on “thought it through.” And I haven’t even mentioned the water situation, the constantly rising OCP, the “ridiculous” notion of moving the train tracks on land we do not even own, etc.

So really, Mr. Chesney, how can you, or any of us, be surprised by council’s decisions ?

And sadly in finishing, I do need to say that I have “thought it through.”

Barry Cameron, White Rock

