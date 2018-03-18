Tanker approaches Westridge terminal in Burnaby, where crude oil and refined fuels have been delivered since 1954. The project to twin the line is underway. (Kinder Morgan Canada)

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Re: Protest industry prepares for war (B.C. Views, March 5).

Thanks to Tom Fletcher for shining a light on how American forces are negatively impacting Canadian interests.

These foreign and domestic individuals are at best hypocrites. If the Canadian oil industry were shut down completely, it would not result in one drop less of oil being consumed globally. The oil would simply come from somewhere else and that somewhere else would likely be the U.S.

That they are attacking the supply side of the oil equation and not the demand side speaks to their hypocrisy. If one really believes in the unproven theory of CO2 creating catastrophic global warming then work to eliminate the demand for oil.

If there is a demand, it will be supplied. The war on drugs showed us that.

Glenn Duncan, P.Eng (ret.), Chilliwack

• • •

Mr. Fletcher had it all wrong, when he declared that the “protest industry” was going to war against Alberta oil.

No, it is not “manufactured people power” at work fighting for environmental protections. It is ordinary citizens, like myself and my husband, who are on a mission to protect our common property; the oceans, the air and the forests.

And, No, Mr. Fletcher, we’re not part of any “industry” at all. The petroleum industry, with its deep pockets and paid lobbyists, is the real “industry” at work here.

Yes, as private citizens with no memberships in “hive” organizations, we attended the recent “Protect the Inlet” gathering in Vancouver at our own expense. We are among a growing number of people world-wide who are looking to a better, more just national and world economy which will gradually move away from fossil fuels and toward sustainable, clean energy sources.

Environmentalists are often derided as being naive about the reality of our dependency on fossils fuels. Those who are not in favour of the Kinder Morgan expansion realize that a transition period away from these energy sources is realistic. What is not, is to continue on a path of growth and expansion of the production in polluting fuels. There are other, better ways of growing our economy.

The real money, power and influence today exists in the hands of the corporations, which have historically directed public policy by their well-funded and savvy use of the media and unfettered access to politicians.

Linda Grant, Saanich

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Speculation tax, cabin tax or asset tax?

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey girls donate hair, give hope through Wigs for Kids

Emotional event at Coyote Creek Elementary saw 10 girls donate locks to those with cancer

Rescue boat theft marks third in 3 years for Agassiz-based SAR team

Eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was stolen Friday night, found Saturday morning

Historic farm time travels to 1900

Demonstrations to show life in Surrey

Choices Lottery home located in White Rock

The 3,672 square-foot, three-level home, located at 1502 Bishop Road, has ocean views.

Pedestrian in critical condition after South Surrey crash identified

RCMP said they have been in contact with the woman’s family

Couple keeps South Surrey neighbourhood clean

Bob Cockerill, 83, and his wife Ev, 80, pick up garbage on their morning walks

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

B.C. VIEWS: Speculation tax, cabin tax or asset tax?

Targeting empty homes seems confused and ineffective

Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

Ammonia is inherently dangerous and should be not used in skating and curling rinks, says one expert

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take game one

Quarter final BC Hockey Major Midget League series underway

RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site

28 demonstrators began blocking the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s work site at about 10 a.m. Saturday

Most Read

l -->