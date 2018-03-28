LETTERS: We appreciate his presence

‘Some heroes wear capes… some wear security uniforms’

Editor:

Some heroes wear capes. And some wear security uniforms.

On behalf of the Morgan family, we would like to thank and commend Cameron, a security guard at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, for his quick thinking on the afternoon of March 9 in providing CPR to our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Pamela Morgan.

Without Cameron’s decisive actions, the outcome could have been much worse, and even tragic.

We greatly appreciate the fact that Cameron was on duty that afternoon and that he was able to put his CPR training into effect so quickly. We greatly appreciate his presence at the mall, and the fact that the mall has an automated external defibrillator on site.

Thank you, Cameron. You saved a life.

The Morgan family, Surrey

