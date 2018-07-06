LETTERS: Weighing in on elections

Letter writers address efforts to change B.C.’s first-past-the-post voting method

Editor:

Although our current system of first-past-the-post may not be perfect, it is preferable to any of the proposed proportional options.

Almost certainly the proportional variations will result in a minority government, which will always give too much power to too few – much like we have today with three seats effectively controlling the government.

In addition, it is very possible that with the requirement of only five per cent of the vote to be granted a seat, that extreme-right or -left parties, racists, homophobes, etc. could end up with the balance of power in a minority government.

Finally, these proposed options also mean that we will have more elected politicians.

Does anyone really believe that more politicians is a good idea?

Lance Harvey, Surrey

• • •

Last month I got the robo-call from broadcaster Bill Good from the number 778-654-7289.

There were no human answers if you call back, you get another recording from Good. He was pitching Fair Referendum – in a stern, alarming tone.

I wonder how much he is being paid to be the salesman before the terms of referendum and spending limits come into place.

Who gave them my number? I am listed on the do-not-call registry? I cannot even call them back and tell them to not harass me with these calls. Do I report it to CRTC or RCMP?

I saw the big yellow ad wrapped around the newspapers. Do these count as part of campaigning prior to the actual launch date? I am not impressed. Thou doth protest too much.

I sense a Trumpet trumping slick spin sales pitch.

Pat Petrala, White Rock

Previous story
LETTERS: Striving for calm amid traffic chaos

Just Posted

High school, swim club offer counselling following train death of South Surrey teen

Elgin Park Secondary open today for students affected by ‘terrible accident’

More parking spaces in Surrey if fire hydrant rule change approved

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Clayton community centre to create home for threatened frogs

There may be no red-legged frogs in Clayton Park now, but the new centre is hoping to change that

Brown ocean water at White Rock beach caused by ‘algae bloom’

City released a notice Thursday, saying the water is safe

Bad-guy role in TUTS’ ‘Cinderella’ suits Surrey-raised actor Michael Wild

Six-week run on Stanley Park stage ‘like a mini vacation’ for Michael Wild

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

B.C. woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

Search of a car found allegedly stolen goods from Vancouver, Surrey, Coquitlam, Red Deer and Calgary

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

UPDATED: Report finds cause for penalty for B.C. car dealer after fatal accident

Exclusive: WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

International students claim B.C. flight school ripped them off

But owners say student who filed civil suit was too dangerous to fly

B.C. man reflects on caving drama as soccer team still trapped in Thailand

Andrew Munoz has advice for rescuers in Thailand following his own near-death experience

BC Hydro launches second phase of vehicle charging stations across southern B.C.

Stations are located in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, East Kootenay and Okanagan

Most Read

l -->