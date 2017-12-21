Darian Skeoch’s jersey netted the highest bid among all Vancouver Giant players. Altogether, $6,685 was collected for the CKNW Orphans’ Fund through the jersey auction. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

A Giant donation to Orphans’ Fund

Vancouver Giants game-worn jerseys auctioned off for a good cause

It was an early Christmas present for the CKNW Orphans’ Fund.

The Vancouver Giants wore special jerseys for their annual Teddy Bear Toss night game at the Langley Events Centre on Dec. 17 with fans able to bid on the game-worn jerseys.

And led by defenceman Darian Skeoch — whose jersey fetched a team-high $680 — $6,685 was raised and donated to the charity.

SLIDESHOW: A 'bear'y good time at Giants game

The barrage of bears in the 2-0 victory was triggered by Bowen Byram’s third-period tally.

Vancouver is on a six-game winning streak and resumes the Western Hockey League season on Dec. 27 when they host the Everett Silvertips at the Langley Events Centre.


Bowen Byram discusses his goal on Teddy Bear Toss night. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

