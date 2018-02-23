Competitors line up at the start line at a past Rockstar arenacross event. The tour makes its debut in Abbotsford on Saturday.

Arenacross tour invades Abbotsford on Saturday

Skilled motorcycle athletes taking over Abbotsford Centre

The first round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series takes over the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday.

Arenacross racers will make their long-awaited return to Abbotsford, after the event was originally scheduled to occur in November.

It’s now a spring series, as opposed to the previous two years, when races were run in the fall. It’s the first time the series has ever come to Abbotsford.

“We are super excited with the new changes to the already-amazing series, and bringing Rockstar Energy on as the title sponsor was the step we needed to make this series world-renowned,” said Kyle Thompson, the director of operations for Jetwerx Inc, which is involved in running the event.

“Pushing back the series to spring is what we had to do, to be sure all the events took place in 2018. Starting the series with ‘bar-banging AX racing’ should bring some fireworks right from the first gate drop.”

Thompson said it’s great to be kicking off the calendar year with an event on the West Coast.

“We are thrilled to be starting our racing in British Columbia. The motorsport community has really taken off out there, and bringing a new venue to the series it’s an exciting time to be a dirt bike enthusiast,” he added.

The tour continues with arenacross shows in Calgary in March, and in Ontario in April.

Motocross races then run in Calgary in May, B.C. and Manitoba in June, Ontario and New Brunswick in July, and Quebec and Ontario in August.

Supercross races then conclude the series, with stops in Ontario and Quebec to close out the tour in November.

Tickets are still available for the show and range from $17 to $27.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m., but for an additional $10 there is a pit pass ticket that allows spectators to meet the riders and take photographs of their bikes.

All tickets that were purchased for the show originally scheduled for November will be honoured on Saturday.

For more information on the event, visit arenacrosstour.com.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm
Next story
Germany upsets Canada in Olympic men’s hockey

Just Posted

UPDATE: 10-20 cm of snow expected Friday in Lower Mainland

Snowfall warning in effect from North Shore mountains out to Hope

Surrey crews out in ‘full force’ preparing for snow

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says city crews are out salting and sanding 24 hours a day

Fake guns, real danger

‘It is human nature for people to react as if it was a real weapon’

Surrey MP apologizes for inviting criminal to Trudeau reception

Posing for photos with controversial people has been a bane for politicians

Newton bingo hall to close after April 21

Gateway Casinos ‘working to transition its employees from the Newton facility to other Gateway properties in the region’

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics

Russian Bobsled Federation states a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave on Sunday was positive.

Indigenous leaders call for change after ‘system fails’ Tina Fontaine

‘All of us should be ashamed’: Calls for change after jury finds Raymond Cormier not guilty

Atwal fiasco dogs Trudeau; PM pledges a ‘conversation’ with MP responsible

Trudeau is being peppered with questions about the lingering controversy

Germany upsets Canada in Olympic men’s hockey

Germany 4 Canada 3; Germans play OAR for gold; Canada and Czechs go for bronze

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Most Read

l -->