BC Lions quarterback Travis Lulay runs the ball during CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders, in Calgary, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

The task at hand is simple one for Travis Lulay and the B.C. Lions: Win and they’re in the CFL playoffs.

B.C. (8-7) can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos (8-8). The Lions have put themselves in the playoff picture with a solid late-season run that’s seen them win five of their last six contests, including last weekend’s 26-21 victory over the front-running Calgary Stampeders (12-3).

The Lions are also 6-3 over their last nine games, a stretch that began with a 31-23 home victory over Edmonton on Aug. 9. By comparison, the Eskimos are 3-6 over the same span but did snap a three-game losing streak last weekend with a solid 34-16 home win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

CFL passing leader Mike Reilly returned to form against Ottawa, completing 31-of-38 passes for 369 yards with a TD while rushing for 72 yards on 10 carries. Bryant Mitchell registered 13 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown while league receiving leader D’haquille Williams had three receptions for 39 yards.

Back in August, Reilly threw for 302 yards with two TDs but also had two interceptions and ran for just one yard. Anchored by solid second-half play from its defence, B.C. rallied from a 20-10 half-time deficit to earn the victory.

The Lions’ defence didn’t allow a first down in the third quarter. Otha Foster’s recovery of a Reilly fumble set up Travon Van’s TD run that put B.C. ahead 27-20 early in the fourth.

Last weekend, it was newcomer Tyrell Sutton who was instrumental in B.C.’s win over Calgary. Sutton rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against the CFL’s top-ranked defence against the run (81.1 yards per game).

As important as this encounter is to B.C.’s playoff hopes, it’s a pivotal contest for the Eskimos. They’ve played one more game than the Lions and while a loss wouldn’t eliminate them from playoff contention, it would deliver a crippling blow to the post-season aspirations of a franchise that will be hosting the Grey Cup next month at Commonwealth Stadium.

But let’s consider that B.C. is 6-1 at home this season while Edmonton is 2-8 on the road.

Prediction: B.C.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

This is the start of an important home-and-home series. Hamilton (8-7) has won two straight and five of its last seven games. The Redblacks (8-7) have had two consecutive losses but lead the season series 1-0 and could take control of this race with a victory. Then again, the Ticats can clinch top spot with a series sweep.

Prediction: Hamilton.

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

In a matchup of two teams that will miss the playoffs, James Franklin makes a second straight start for the Argos (3-12), who’ve lost seven straight. Johnny Manziel is still searching for his first CFL win with Montreal (3-12), which has lost four in a row but beat the Double Blue 25-22 in August with Antonio Pipkin under centre.

Prediction: Montreal.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday night)

Both teams have clinched playoff berths but are hurting and coming off losses. Yet it’s hard to imagine the Stampeders (12-3) not rebounding under quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, 68-13-2 as a CFL starter and 38-4-0 at McMahon Stadium. Saskatchewan (10-6) dropped a lopsided 31-0 loss to Winnipeg and has been inconsistent offensively all year.

Prediction: Calgary.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 45-23.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Previous story
HIGHLIGHTS: Another record-breaking night for Vancouver Giants

Just Posted

Police release video of suspects in Newton homicide

Randhawa was shot dead in a driveway in the 6700-block of 130th Street on Oct. 11

Puff, puff, pass: Cannabis is officially legal across Canada

B.C. has only one bricks-and-mortar marijuana store

10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Pot is legal – but there are still a lot of rules, and breaking some could leave you in jail

Halloween in Surrey: 19 events on city’s calendar, including cemetery tour and scary movies

Dances, costume parties and ‘Boo-seum’ event also happening this month in Surrey

‘I just wanted her to be with Jesus’: Court hears South Surrey girl’s final moments

Disturbing testimony in BC Supreme Court

Sunny sky draws talent to White Rock waterfront

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 15C all week

B.C. Lions look to cement CFL playoff spot with victory over Eskimos

B.C. can cement a post-season berth in the wild West Division on Friday night with a home win over the Edmonton Eskimos

Canada ban on asbestos takes effect but mining residues are exempt

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna plans to announce the new regulations implementing the ban on Thursday in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan bring rain to drought-stricken Outback town

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Demand for legalized cannabis in early hours draws lineups, heavy web traffic

Government-run and privately operated sales portals went live at 12:01 a.m. local time across Canada, eliciting a wave of demand.

5 to start your day

Pot is legal across Canada but no pot shops in many Lower Mainland cities

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set to make parole pitch today

Paul Bernardo, whose very name became synonymous with sadistic sexual perversion, is expected to plead for release on Wednesday.

Hero campaign raises $1.1 million for Canada non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Scope of Hurricane Michael’s fury becomes clearer in Florida Panhandle

Nearly 137,000 Florida customers remain without power from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border

Most Read

l -->