VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Brentwood College coach Blake Gage could relate to what his counterpart with the King George Dragons was going through.

In the 2017 provincial championship final, Gage’s squad struggled with their shooting in the early going, but recovered to win the BC boys 1A title with a 55-44 win.

And on Saturday night, the Mill Bay private schools shot nearly 44 per cent from the field in building a 45-20 lead over the Dragons. And while King George played Brentwood College to a draw in the third quarter, the tournament’s top seed ran iced the victory in the fourth, prevailing 97-59.

“I have a ton of respect with what Darko Kulic does with his guys, they bring it every single game,” Gage said about the King George coach. “Unfortunately for them, they didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight.

“In a big game, you have to make some shots.”

Brentwood College made the game’s first field goal and was off to the races, never trailing.

The team had a balanced attack in Saturday’s victory with most valuable player Brendan Sullivan leading the way with 25 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

And while Sullivan led the onslaught from the outside — he made five of 12 three-point attempts — Somto Dimonachie did his damage in the paint with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Bruno Chan — the player of the game — chipped in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Casper Poelen had 10 points. Chan was named the tournament’s most outstanding defensive player and a first team all-star, with Poelen also earning all-star honours.

King George was led by 16 points from Boris Obradovic, who was also named a first team all-star.

Mohab Mundadi was a second team selection for the Dragons.

Brentwood College averaged nearly 90 points per game but faced a tough quarter-final matchup on Thursday, trailing 35-27 at the half to Shawnigan Lake before rallying for the 75-55 win.

And while the coach may battle nerves, his players do not.

“I am always nervous, I always have doubts but these guys always step up,” Gage said.

“And thank God they are the ones playing and not me.”

“It is really special to be a part of this as a coach and I am privileged to be along for the ride.”

In the bronze medal game, the Seycove Seyhawks beat the Westsyde Whundas 69-64.



