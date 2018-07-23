Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup title

More than 20 years after they last stood atop the podium at the Canada Cup, the Canadian women’s national softball team once again emerged as champions, after a 3-0 win over Colorado club team Triple Crown Sunday night at Softball City.

Team Canada – the de facto host team of the women’s division, especially considering the number of local players on the roster – was powered offensively by Kelsey Jenkins, Surrey’s Holly Speers and Maple Ridge’s Larissa Franklin, each of whom had doubles in the win.

The Canada Cup title was Canada’s first since 1996.

Karissa Hovinga got the start in the pitcher’s circle for Canada, and allowed just five runs over seven innings, while striking out two.

The national team is now off to Japan for training in advance of the Women’s World Softball Championship, set for Chiba, Japan, Aug. 2-12. The first-place finisher in that event will be awarded direct entry into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without having to pass through qualifiers.

The 2018 Canada Cup featured 91 teams, competing in five divisions.

“The calibre of play has been excellent, the fans have been great, the sponsors stepped up and the volunteers have gone above and beyond, to make this a wonderful experience for everyone who has been involved,” said Canada Cup chair Greg Timm.