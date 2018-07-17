Canada wins one, loses one on opening day of Canada Cup

National squad hits two home runs to beat Korea in afternoon, then falls to Colorado club team

Canadian batter Holly Speers, from Surrey, makes contact with a pitch during Team Canada’s game against Korea on Tuesday afternoon at Softball City. Canada won the game 7-0. (Nick Greenizan photo)

The Canadian women’s national softball team opened the Canada Cup Tuesday with a win and a loss.

In the afternoon, the squad – which features a number of B.C. players – defeated Korea 7-0 at Softball City, but fell 4-3 in an evening tilt against Colorado club team, Triple Crown.

Against Korea, Canada did its damage in the middle innings of what was only a five-frame affair, taking a 1-0 lead in the second before scoring two in the third and three more in the fourth. A single run in the bottom of the fifth inning iced the game for the host country.

Jenna Caira was in the pitcher’s circle for the victors, striking out four batters in five innings, while the offence was paced by a pair of home runs – from shortstop Kristen Brown and centre fielder Larissa Franklin.

In the evening tilt, the Colorado club squad got the better of starting pitcher Danielle Lawrie-Locke, scoring four runs in three innings. Lawrie-Locke, a former White Rock Renegade, was relieved by another Renegade alum, Semiahmoo Peninsula resident Sara Groenewegen, who pitched the final four frames.

Victoria Heyward had two runs-batted-in for Canada, while catcher Kayleigh Rafter chipped in with two hits.