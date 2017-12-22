Canada’s run of Olympic women’s hockey gold in hands of 23 named to team

3 goaltenders, 6 defencemen and 14 forwards will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea

The Canadian women’s hockey team released three players and unveiled its roster for February’s Winter Olympics on Friday.

Head coach Laura Schuler named three goaltenders, six defencemen and 14 forwards to the team that will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“When we made the final decisions, and we looked at what we needed to win gold, we felt these 23 people were going to be the 23 that we needed to have on the roster,” Schuler said.

Canada has won four consecutive gold medals in women’s hockey.

Twenty-eight players were invited in May to try out for the 2018 Olympic team. The players began training full time in August in preparation for the Winter Games.

Defenders Halli Krzyzaniak of Neepawa, Man., Micah Zandee-Hart of Saanichton and forward Sarah Potomak of Aldergrove, were the last cuts from the team Friday.

Forward Amy Potomak, also of Aldergrove, and defender Erin Ambrose of Keswick, Ont., were released Nov. 20.

“It’s such a hard process,” forward Marie-Philip Poulin said. “It’s bitter and sweet. We’re like a family. To see some girls leave, it’s always hard.”

The 2018 Olympic roster includes 14 players from the team that beat the United States 3-2 in an overtime thriller to win gold in Sochi, Russia in 2014.

Goaltender Shannon Szabados, defender Meaghan Mikkelson, forwards Poulin, Haley Irwin, Rebecca Johnston and Meghan Agosta also won gold in Vancouver in 2010.

Agosta, who will be a four-time Olympian in Pyeongchang, is the lone member of the team that won gold in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping
Next story
The very best of 2017 sports…

Just Posted

Best Books of 2017

From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday

Boost for Peninsula Catholic school

Company offers site-clearing work for planned St. John Paul II Academy

Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Police investigate at South Surrey high school after student reports nearby assault

Earl Marriott Secondary student was able to get away: district

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

VIDEO: Delta police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

Most Read

  • The very best of 2017 sports…

    Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

  • Canada’s run of Olympic women’s hockey gold in hands of 23 named to team

    3 goaltenders, 6 defencemen and 14 forwards will attempt to defend gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea

  • Canada to gain bronze medal due to Russian doping

    Canada to gain luge bronze from Sochi Olympics due to Russian doping