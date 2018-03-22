The Cloverdale Atom C4 Warriors at the playoffs banner presentation. (Submitted)

Cloverdale Atom C4 Warriors take second at Bobby Love Memorial Tournament

Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association team has won league and playoffs banners for 2018/2019

The Cloverdale Atom C4 Warriors have won second place at the 2018 Bobby Love Memorial Atom Tournament.

On Tuesday afternoon (Mar. 20), the Warriors played in the finals of the tourney, held at Queen’s Park Arena in New Westminster. They came second in a 3–1 game to the Vancouver Atom C7, and brought home a silver trophy.

The Warriors have had an excellent year, winning both league and playoff banners, which team manager Sultan Chowdhury said was “very rare in the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association.”

For more on the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association, visit cloverdaleminorhockey.teamsnapsites.com.


