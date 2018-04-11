Coastal FC men’s soccer team wins Soccer City Cup

The Fraser Valley Soccer League’s league-title trophy rests in front of a Coastal FC banner after the men’s premier squad won it earlier this season. (Fraser Valley Soccer League/Facebook photo)

Coastal FC’s premier men’s soccer team has its second trophy of the season, after a convincing victory Saturday evening over Langley in the Soccer City Premier League Cup championship game.

The game – played at Newton Athletic Park – saw the Semiahmoo Peninsula side rush out to an early lead and never look back, en route to a 4-0 shutout.

“The result was never in question,” said Coastal FC head coach Corrado Lenzi.

Coastal’s Jake Starheim – who finished second in the Golden Boot scoring race during league play, with 13 goals – scored all four markers for the victors, including two on penalty kicks.

The Soccer City Cup title comes on the heels of Coastal FC winning the regular-season league title – the same “double” that a Lenzi-led North Delta-branded team won two years ago. The players from that team moved with Lenzi when he slid over to Coastal FC before this season.

But while the two titles are nice, Lenzi said, the team’s ultimate goal this year is a provincial championship – something no Fraser Valley Soccer League team has ever done.

“It’s been a really good season, and the cups are great. And I may only be speaking for myself, personally, here, but the main goal really is provincials,” Lenzi explained.

The quest for a B.C. premier title begins April 21 for Coastal FC, when they host Croatia SC Vancouver, one of the top teams from the Vancouver Metro circuit.

Croatia boasts perhaps the best striker in the province in David Malamura, Lenzi said, and the team is just a few years removed from a provincial title of their own.

“It’s gonna be a battle,” he said.

“We might not have the ball quite as much as we did (Saturday) – they’re a very good team.”

Against Langley, Coastal FC was able to use their strong ball-possession game and especially their speed to neutralize their opponents. Lenzi said his team’s front three “were as quick as lightning” and singled out Isaac Kyei for praise, along with man-of-the-match Starheim.

“(Kyei) was just on fire,” Lenzi said.

The provincial tournament is a 16-team, four-round event, and should then continue to win, Coastal will be the home team for each of its games up until the championship tilt, which will be played at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.