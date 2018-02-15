(Canadian Olympic Committee)

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

Prince George snowboarder Meryeta O’Dine will not compete at the PyeongChang Olympics after a fall left her concussed.

O’Dine had been set to compete for Team Canada in the women’s snowboard cross until she fell during practice on Tuesday.

She was evaluated by Team Canada doctors and diagnosed with a concussion.

I’m grateful to have the Team Canada medical staff behind me to make the right decision. It’s disappointing to not compete but it’s the right call for my health,” O’Dine said.

“As an athlete you’re always going to want to push yourself but it’s important to draw the line when needed. I’m proud to have made it this far, and you’ll see me back at the Olympics for Canada and for myself, in four years time.”

She’s not the only snowboarder to have faced injury at the PyengChang Winter Games.

Quebec athlete Laurie Blouin was injured while training for women’s slopestyle but was cleared to compete and won a gold medal.

