Semiahmoo Totesm (left to right) Deja Lee, Izzy Forsyth, Faith Dut and Tara Wallack were all invited to Basketball Canada camps next week. (File photos)

Four Totems on national basketball radar

Semiahmoo players invited to Basketball Canada assessment camps next week

Four members of the Semiahmoo Totems’ senior girls basketball team will have a chance to shine on a national stage, after earning invites to age-group assessment camps hosted by Canada Basketball’s Women’s High Performance program.

Faith Dut, in Grade 11, has been named to the program’s “Cadette” camp, while Tara Wallack, Deja Lee and Izzy Forsyth – all Grade 9 players – will attend the NextGen camp.

The assessment camps are set to run March 27-April 1 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. In total, 50 players from across the country were invited. The goal of the camp is to help coach’s identify talent for future under-17 and under-18 national teams, as well as provide direction and guidance for players.

“We look forward to further assessing progress of nationally identified NextGen athletes and see them compete,” said Denise Dignard, director of the Women’s High Performance program.

This year, the U18 will compete at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship – this year, set to be hosted in St. Catherines, Ont. – while the U17 national squad will be preparing for the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Minsk, Belarus, which hits the court in late July.

All four players were key members of the Totems team that finished fourth at BC High School Girls AAA Championships earlier this month in Langley. At the conclusion of the tournament, Forsyth was named a first-team all-star, while Dut was chosen for the second team.

