Thunderbirds No. 7 Zack Feaver gets the puck away from a Vancouver player. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take game one

Quarter final BC Hockey Major Midget League series underway

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds defeated the Greater Vancouver Canadians 2-1 Saturday in quarter final playoff action at George Preston arena in Langley.

The Thunderbirds, whose roster includes players from Langley, Abbotsford, Mission. Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Surrey, outshot the Canadians 35-33.

The first Thunderbird goal came from No. 8, Jason Bowen from Chilliwack, with an assist by No. 20, Will Dow-Kenny from Abbotsford, and the second scored by No. 21, Carter Anderson of Langley, with an assist by No. 9. Matthew Konrad from Abbotsford.

The Vancouver team scored on a power play with No. 7 Garrett Wicks and an assist by No. 24 Marcus Pantazis.

Game two in the series was set for Sunday night.

The Thunderbirds finished the regular season third overall in the league, compiling a record of 25 wins, 13 losses, one tie and one overtime loss.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Thunderbirds open playoffs

The BC Hockey Major Midget League was established in 2004 to provide elite level 15, 16 and 17 year olds an opportunity to play within their own age group at a high level and be developed for the next level of hockey.

The teams have an opportunity each year to compete for the TELUS Cup, Canada’s National Midget Championship.


Fraser Valley Thunderbirds No. 16 Gage Goncalves has his stick knocked out of his hands during Saturday quarter-final action at George Preston. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take the first game of their quarter-final series against the Greater Vancouver Canadians 2-1 in Saturday action at George Preston. Thunderbird Justin Plett from Abbotsford tangles with a Vancouver rival. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

