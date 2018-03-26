Fraser Valley Thunderbirds No. 9 Matthew Konrad confronts a Giant. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win semi-final series

Next up: the BC Major Midget Hockey League championships

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds will be going to the BC Major Midget Hockey League championships after defeating the Vancouver Northwest Giants in a best-of-three series semi-final at the George Preston Centre in Langley Sunday afternoon.

The third and final game between the teams saw the Giants get off to an early lead, ahead 2-0 at the end of a penalty-filled first period.

But then the ‘Birds got into gear, scoring eight goals in a row.

Final score: 8-2.

The Thunderbirds, whose roster includes players from Langley, Aldergrove, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Hope, will now travel to Prince George to take on the Cariboo Cougars.

Game 1: Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, April 1 at 10:15 a.m.


Most Read

