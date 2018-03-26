Fraser Valley Thunderbirds win semi-final series

The Fraser Valley Thunderbirds will be going to the BC Major Midget Hockey League championships after defeating the Vancouver Northwest Giants in a best-of-three series semi-final at the George Preston Centre in Langley Sunday afternoon.
The third and final game between the teams saw the Giants get off to an early lead, ahead 2-0 at the end of a penalty-filled first period.
But then the ‘Birds got into gear, scoring eight goals in a row.
Final score: 8-2.
History has once again been made as the TBIRDS defeat the Giants and advance to to the @BCHockey_MML Championships to take on the @cariboocougars pic.twitter.com/ee80QwH6Ss
— FV Thunderbirds (@MMLThunderbirds) March 25, 2018
The Thunderbirds, whose roster includes players from Langley, Aldergrove, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Hope, will now travel to Prince George to take on the Cariboo Cougars.
Game 1: Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Sunday, April 1 at 10:15 a.m.
