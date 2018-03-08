Vancouver Giants’ Aidan Barfoot chases down Kelowna Rockets forward Conner Bruggen-Cate during WHL action Wednesday at Prospera Place. Marissa Baecker photo

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Just how long has it been since the Vancouver Giants won in Kelowna?

Consider this: none of the players on the current Giants roster were even drafted into the WHL.

But on Wednesday night, a long stretch of misery at Kelowna’s Prospera Place came to an end finally, as the Giants scored a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime victory.

SEE: Giants send Rockets to 5th straight loss

Alex Kannok Leipert scored late in regulation to tie the game and then captain Tyler Benson won it for the Vancouver visitors.

It was Vancouver’s first victory in Kelowna since the March 19, 2011, with the Giants suffering 26 straight defeats against the B.C. Division powerhouse.

Kelowna’s Erik Gardner opened the scoring 2:19 into the game before Owen Hardy — making his return to the line-up after missing 11 consecutive games — tied things before intermission.

Ty Ronning gave the Giants a 2-1 lead with an early second-period power-play goal but Carson Twarysnki scored a pair of power-play goals for the Rockets for a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Kannok Leipert tied the score with less than four minutes to play before Benson won it at 3:56 of overtime.

The victory extended the Rockets losing streak to a season-high five games. Kelowna still leads the division with a record of 38-22-5-2 and 83 points, which is just six ahead of Vancouver’s (34-23-6-3) 77 points. The third-place Giants do have one game in hand and the two rivals square off for a home-and-home series to finish the regular season.

The Giants are back in action with a busy weekend featuring three games in less than 48 hours.

Vancouver is in Kennewick, WA. to face the Tri-City Americans on Friday and Sunday with a visit to Portland against the Winterhawks sandwiched in between.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey teen heading to Tunisia to fight in junior world taekwondo championship
Next story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

Just Posted

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple calls for new lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

‘Ambient Landscapes’ merges nature with technology for show at Surrey Art Gallery

Jim Bizzocchi’s ambient video is ‘video intended to play on the walls in the backgrounds of our lives’

Delta has the ‘right mix’ for women leaders

On International Women’s Day, Delta women look at how the city makes opportunities for leadership

Surrey teen heading to Tunisia to fight in junior world taekwondo championship

To fly there, a fundraising night at Cloverdale pub is planned for Stanislav Miller and family

VIDEO: White Rock house demolished to make way for parkade

City purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2016

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

Province spent $3 million less clearing ice and snow off bridges

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

WATCH: VPD release security video from the November theft.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Most Read

l -->