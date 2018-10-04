Giants kick off road trip with 5-0 win in Kelowna

Langley-based junior hockey team pulls out a victory over the Rockets, in first of three away games.

It was a big night for Trent Miner, goaltender for the Vancouver Giants, who turned aside all 21 shots fired his way to earn his first career WHL shutout.

The G-Men improved to 2-0 on the road and 4-1 on the season Wednesday night with a 5-0 victory over the Kelowna Rockets, and Miner wasn’t the only one deserving credit for the victory.

James Malm powered the Giants offence with three goals, Davis Koch and Brayden Watts also added goals for the Giants.

This was the first Giants shutout victory in Kelowna since February, 2007, said Dan O’Connor, the team’s play-by-play broadcaster.

Fresh off a “first-star performance” Sunday against Spokane, Watts – a Giants forward – wasted little time getting the Giants on the board Wednesday.

Just 3:32 into the game, he took a slick feed from Mlios Roman, skated in alone on Rockets starter Roman Basran and stuffed a backhand shot past his left leg for his second goal in as many games.

Later in the period, Malm registered his first of three goals on the night when he beat Basran off a shot from the right-wing circle. Malm’s goal came via the power play which finished two-for-five on the night for Vancouver.

Malm was far from done.

Less than three minutes later, Malm struck again.

This time it was off a rush down the right-wing. Malm threw the puck between his legs, then dragged it wide by Kaedon Korczak before stuffing home a forehand shot past Basran’s right leg.

It was a WHL Play of the Year type goal that put Vancouver ahead 3-0 which is how the first period ended.

Miner and Basran were both sharp in period two, combining for 23 saves.

Miner’s busiest period was the second, where he stopped nine Kelowna attempts. His best save came off Kyle Topping from in close. Basran at the other side was equally sharp as he made some notable saves off point-blank chances to keep his team within striking distance through 40 minutes.

Malm completed his natural hat-trick at the 10:23 mark of the third period when he converted on his second power play goal of the game from a similar spot where he scored his first one. Dylan Plouffe earned the lone helper, securing his second assist of the game. Malm’s third of the night and seventh of the season moved him into the league lead for goals through five games.

Koch added some final insurance for the Giants at 18:23 when he scored his first goal of the season off a nice feed from Yannik Valenti.

Moments later, Miner was mobbed by his Giants teammates once the final buzzer echoed through Prospera Place.

He earned 3rd star honours in the game while Plouffe (second star) and Malm (first star) were also recognized.

The final shots were 37-21 for the Giants who killed off all three of Kelowna’s power play attempts while going two-for-five on the man advantage themselves.

The Giants will now head north for two games in Prince George beginning Friday night.

 

Previous story
Surrey Eagles victorious on night they honour Humboldt Broncos victim
Next story
Delta Sports Hall of Fame welcomes its class of 2018

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

Surrey-North Delta Meals on Wheels loses annual funding grant

Registered charity delivers to about 100 clients in Surrey, North Delta

White Rock candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

Civic hopefuls asked to state top issues

White Rock incumbents defend record as challengers call for change

Council candidates address Chamber/BIA meeting

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

Company says it won’t be doing saliva tests, but giving managers extra training

Lower Mainland council candidate defends online posts on Muslims, 9/11

Posts say Muslims must kill those who don’t convert and that the U.S. used nukes to bring down towers

Nine-year-old history teacher inspires action at B.C. school

Daughter of residential school survivor shares powerful message of resilience

‘No more stolen sisters’: Red Dress Walk honours missing Indigenous women in B.C.

Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson and Nicole Bell — missing, but not forgotten.

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

As part of Bill C-76, the government initially proposed to cap party spending on advertising at $1.5 million during what’s known as the pre-writ period

Most Read

l -->