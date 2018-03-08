Semiahmoo Totem Eli Djordjevic drives past a Burnaby South defender during Grade 8 boys basketball provincials last week at Semiahmoo Secondary. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Grade 8 hoops teams hit the court for provincials at Semiahmoo Secondary

South Surrey’s Avery Ratcliffe named MVP of girls tournament

Semiahmoo Secondary hosting some of the top young basketball talent from across the province last week, as both Grade 8 boys and girls B.C. championships hit the floor.

On the boy’s side of the draw, Vancouver College took home the title, defeating Walnut Grove 63-56 in the final game, held last Saturday, while the top girls team was another Vancouver-area squad, the York House Lions, who defeated the Seycove Seahawks 47-40 in the final.

York House’s Avery Ratcliffe – a South Surrey resident – was named MVP of the Grade 8 girls tournament, while a first-team all-star nod went to Semiahmoo’s Madelyn McKinnon. A pair of South Delta Secondary players – Jane McDonald and Andie Assaly – were second-team all-stars, and Fraser Heights’ Ella Judson was named to the third team.

On the boy’s side, a pair of Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers were picked as first-team all-stars – Eli Smith and Joshua Limbasen – as was Fleetwood Park’s Allen Landasan.

Previous story
B.C.’s Luke Bradley set for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver
Next story
Day one in the books at B.C. high school basketball championships

Just Posted

New payroll tax to replace MSP will cost City of Surrey millions

Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux pressed finance minister on the new tax in Question Period this week

DRIVERS BUS-TED: White Rock police get new perspective on distracted driving

Officers use local transit to crack down on drivers using cellphones behind the wheel

Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal expected to speak about India scandal this morning

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

Participation in Democracy Direct meeting not ‘political’ – SFN Chief

Harley Chappell says he accepted invitation to share Semiahmoo history and culture with neighbours

North Delta woman targeted by disturbing phone call

An anonymous male caller is threatening Lower Mainland women, including at least one in North Delta

VIDEO: White Rock house demolished to make way for parkade

City purchased the property for $1.4 million in 2016

Women strike on International Women’s Day

Women across Europe and Asia take to the streets in protest for equality, respect and empowerment

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Supreme Court to hear appeal in the case of Ontario trucker who was acquitted in the death of an Indigenous woman

Trump to make announcement on steel, aluminum tariffs

Later today President Trump is expected to announce new tariffs on steel and aluminum

Cross-country skier McKeever to be Canada’s flag bearer

The 10-time gold medallist will carry Canada’s flag into the opening ceremonies of the Pyeongchang Olympics

UFV professor allegedly caught in Chilliwack Creep Catchers sting

University issues email to staff and students who may be ‘experiencing distress or difficulty coping’

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Glut of dogs coming north for adoption this weekend

A U.S. animal rescue brings 54 dogs – of varying sizes from San Francisco – to PetSmart in Langley.

Nearly half of Canada’s Paralympic team has ties to B.C.

24 of the 55 athletes either live, train or were born in British Columbia

Most Read

l -->