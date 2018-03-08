Grade 8 hoops teams hit the court for provincials at Semiahmoo Secondary

Semiahmoo Secondary hosting some of the top young basketball talent from across the province last week, as both Grade 8 boys and girls B.C. championships hit the floor.

On the boy’s side of the draw, Vancouver College took home the title, defeating Walnut Grove 63-56 in the final game, held last Saturday, while the top girls team was another Vancouver-area squad, the York House Lions, who defeated the Seycove Seahawks 47-40 in the final.

York House’s Avery Ratcliffe – a South Surrey resident – was named MVP of the Grade 8 girls tournament, while a first-team all-star nod went to Semiahmoo’s Madelyn McKinnon. A pair of South Delta Secondary players – Jane McDonald and Andie Assaly – were second-team all-stars, and Fraser Heights’ Ella Judson was named to the third team.

On the boy’s side, a pair of Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers were picked as first-team all-stars – Eli Smith and Joshua Limbasen – as was Fleetwood Park’s Allen Landasan.